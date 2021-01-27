The search for Robert Baron

The missing businessman's family shares video evidence on the fourth anniversary of his disappearance.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Four years ago this week, a Lackawanna County businessman vanished from his pizza shop in Old Forge.

Robert Baron's family is now sharing evidence they hope could help lead them to him.

A missing person's poster with Robert Baron's picture still hangs outside Ghigiarelli's Pizza on Main Street in Old Forge. Baron's family put it up a few months after he went missing from the restaurant in January of 2017.

"The anniversary is very, very sad," said Robert's wife, Maria. "It's hard every day, especially with no answers."

Newswatch 16 talked to Maria Baron and her daughters Brittany and Nicole over Zoom.

As each year passes, they become more and more frustrated that the case has not been solved.

"Where do we go from here? Nobody should be able to get away with murder," Maria said.

The Barons feel it's not for a lack of evidence. Detectives found a partially cleaned-up crime scene inside Ghigiarelli's. They found blood, hair, and a tooth. Baron's car was found blocks away with more blood inside and mud on the tires.

Now, the Barons are sharing surveillance video they tracked down more than a year ago and passed along to investigators. The video shows people who the Barons believe may have information on what happened to Robert.

The video was taken two blocks from the pizza place on Main Street in Old Forge during the time it is believed that Robert Baron went missing.

The first clip shows a man in shorts walking near Main Street just after midnight on January 26. The Barons said this man matches the description of a man that a witness saw outside of Ghigiarelli's less than an hour earlier.

The next video clip shows a man holding a lit cigarette and pulling a rolling suitcase behind him. At the same time, the first man comes back the way he came.

The Barons are interested in the suitcase seen in the video since they say a similar one was stored in an apartment above Ghigiarelli's.

Newswatch 16 asked the Lackawanna County District Attorney about the video...he told us that he couldn't comment on any evidence but said Baron's case is still actively under investigation.

The Barons believe the answer likely lies in their own community, and what they need is for someone who has been silent for four years now to come forward with information.