Thanksgiving meals distributed in Scranton

Hundreds of families received a turkey and all the fixing with the help of the Salvation Army of Scranton and volunteers

SCRANTON, Pa. — A line of cars extended around the block leading into the Salvation Army parking lot in Scranton on Thursday. This is the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution, helping serve families in need in the community.

Maj. Bob Schmig says they spend weeks preparing for this event.

"We're happy to be able to help as many people as we can. Because it is that time of year and we want to be able to provide a turkey and Thanksgiving meal," Maj. Schmig said.

About 400 families received a turkey, all the fixings, and some extras to help feed their families for the holiday.

"It's a big blessing, and a lot of people don't have the money, you know, the right time to get it. So this is wonderful. And God bless the Salvation Army," Lisa Zeno said.

Volunteers worked at a fast pace to try and get all the families through to get their Thanksgiving meal.

Mary Piasecki was one of those volunteers helping load cars. She says it's important to give back and loves to do it.

"It's a good feeling," Piasecki said. "You talk to the people, say 'Hi, happy Thanksgiving,' whatever, and they appreciate it. You know, it makes their day a little bit better," Piasecki said.

Schmig says the number of families in need isn't as high as during the pandemic, but he is seeing an increase again.