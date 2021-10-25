Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

With the holiday season comes the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army of Berwick is in need of bell ringers.

BERWICK, Pa. — Red kettles are a familiar sight, especially during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Berwick is preparing to kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

"Ring the bell and just be there. People are wonderful," Marqueen Naugle said.

Marqueen Naugle has volunteered as a bell ringer for many years.

"I love it because I love to see people. I see people that I haven't seen in a long time," Naugle said.

Captain Mike Buzzard says he wishes he had more people like Marqueen.

The Salvation Army of Berwick is in need of bell ringers.

"We have had very limited groups and families and businesses that have been able to volunteer and take time at the kettles," Buzzard said.

In addition to the lack of volunteers, the number of participating businesses is down by half.

"Right now we only have about four stands this year. In those four stands we need to raise $35,000 this year in order to meet our budget," Buzzard said.

Surplus Outlet has always been a big money-making spot for the kettle campaign. But now that the store is closing, that's one less place for donations.

The closure of Surplus Outlet is a big hit for the Salvation Army of Berwick.

They could be a big difference-maker for us. KMart being closed is historically also one of our bigger stands," Buzzard said.

If you would like to volunteer, contact the Salvation Army of Berwick.