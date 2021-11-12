Getting ready for Red Kettle season

The East Stroudsburg Salvation Army is getting ready to start the holiday season. Red Kettle bell ringers will hit the streets next week.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and next week, you'll start to see the sights and sounds of the season. Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers will be out and about.

This year's campaign is very special for Maj. John Wheeler. It's his first with the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

"We did have our Kettle Kickoff breakfast to get things started. We raised about $47,000 and that's a good start. Now it's time to get the kettles out there and keep going. The kettles will be out on November 18," said Maj. Wheeler.

You'll also notice some smaller kettles again this year. More than 70 tabletop kettles can be found at businesses throughout Monroe County.

Main Street Jukebox in Stroudsburg is just one of those locations.

"Salvation Army is a good thing. We encourage people to put in what they can, and it goes to a good cause," said Tom LeFevre, Main Street Jukebox.

"We raise several thousand dollars in those little kettles. They are hugely helpful," said Maj. Wheeler.

Wheeler says this year they not only need donations but also volunteers.

"What we need is workers. People that can give an hour or two just to keep that thing covered."