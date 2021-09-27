x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Feed A Friend: Here's how you can donate to help your neighbors in need

WNEP's annual Feed A Friend campaign is back! Here's how you can help.
Credit: WNEP
Feed A Friend

MOOSIC, Pa. — The 37th annual Feed A Friend campaign has begun!

Our continued success is only possible with your support.  Feed A Friend Campaign Chairman and morning meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, would like to thank you for being a part of the Feed A Friend program.  Your generosity has provided food during the holiday season and beyond for thousands of families throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. This year, our friends need your help more than ever!

Each participating agency’s mailing address along with their contact information and donate link, if available, is listed below so you can donate online or by mail. 

Please make checks out to the agency of your choice, not WNEP or Feed a Friend.

BRADFORD COUNTY

Helping Hands Food Pantry

 Mailing address:

Helping Hands Food Pantry
137 Main St.
Wyalusing, PA 18853

Contact information: 

Peg Huyck/Dani Ruhf
helpinghandsfoodpantry233@gmail.com
570-746-1384

Donation link:

https://www.wyalusingpc.org/give

 

COLUMBIA COUNTY


The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps

Mailing address:

The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps
320 West 2nd St.
Berwick, PA  18603

Contact information: 

Capt. Michael Buzzard & Capt. Jennifer Buzzard
michael.buzzard@use.salvationarmy.org
jennifer.buzzard@use.salvationarmy.org
570-759-1214

Donation link:

https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/berwick

The Salvation Army – Bloomsburg Service Center

Mailing address:

The Salvation Army – Bloomsburg Service Center
345 Market St.
Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Contact Information:

Alicia Lindenmuth
alicia.lindenmuth@use.salvationarmy.org
570-387-4112

LACKAWANNA COUNTY


United Neighborhood Centers

Mailing address:

United Neighborhood Centers
of Northeastern Pennsylvania
425 Alder St.
Scranton, PA 18505

Contact information: 

Jill Eidenberg
jeidenberg@uncnepa.org
(570) 346-0759 ext. 114

Donation link:

https://www.uncnepa.org/one-time-donation/

LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES


CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank

Mailing addresses: 

CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank
PO Box 1127
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703

Commission on Economic Opportunity
100 West Broad St. Suite 11-13
Hazleton, PA 18201

Commission on Economic Opportunity
PO Box 74
Tunkhannock, PA 18657

Contact information: 

Dave Ritter
dritter@ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org
570-826-0510

Donation link: 

https://www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/feed_a_friend

St. Paul's Lutheran Church

Mailing address:

St. Paul's Lutheran Church
316 South Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA 18707

Contact information: 

Terry Scott
tjscott805@gmail.com
570-474-6616 or 570-855-5813

LYCOMING/CLINTON COUNTY


American Rescue Workers

Mailing address:

American Rescue Workers
643 Elmira Street
Williamsport, PA  17701

Contact information: 

Kendra Parke, kendra@arwwilliamsport.org
570-323-8401 ext. 119

Donation link: 

http://www.arwwilliamsport.org/makeagift


New Love Center

Mailing address:

New Love Center
229 South Broad St.
Jersey Shore, PA 17740

Contact information: 

The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker
kaucker1@comcast.net
570-772-3275

Donation link: 

https://www.thenewlovecenter.com/donating/

CENTRAL PA (MULTIPLE COUNTIES)


Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Mailing address:

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
3301 Wahoo Dr
Williamsport, PA 17701

Contact information: 

Carla Fisher
cfisher@centralpafoodbank.org
570-321-8023

Donation link:

http://donate.centralpafoodbank.org/WNEP

MONROE COUNTY


Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network

Mailing address:

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network
PO Box 561, Saylorsburg PA 1835

Contact information: 

Colleen Walsh
operations@pven.net
(570) 992-3136

Donation link: 

https://pven.kindful.com/

MONTOUR COUNTY


Good Samaritan Mission

Mailing address:

Good Samaritan Mission
PO Box 114
Danville, PA 17821

Contact information: 

Donna Cush
danvillefeedafriend@gmail.com

Donation link: 

http://shilohucc.org/

NORTHUMBERLAND/UNION COUNTIES


HandUP Foundation

Mailing address:

HandUP Foundation
262 Willow St.
Milton, PA  17847

Contact information: 

Patti Snyder
PattiS@handupfoundation.org
570-713-4292

Donation link: 

http://www.handupfoundation.org/

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY


The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps

Mailing address:

The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps
400 Sanderson St.
Pottsville, PA  17901

Contact information: 

Gavin Yeatts & Holly Yeatts
gavin.yeatts@use.salvationarmy.org
holly.yeatts@use.salvationarmy.org
570-622-5252

Donation link: 

https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/pottsville

SNYDER COUNTY


Grace Covenant Community Church

Mailing address:

Grace Covenant Community Church
99 Café L.
Middleburg, PA 17842

Contact information: 

Ang Weaver
angweav1221@gmail.com
570-765-1221

Donation link: 

https://www.g3c.net/

SCHUYLKILL/CARBON COUNTY


The Salvation Army – Tamaqua Corps

Mailing address:

The Salvation Army – Tamaqua Corps
105 West Broad St.
Tamaqua, PA  18252

Contact information: 

Rebecca Netznik
610-698-1904
570-668-0410

Donation link: 

https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/tamaqua

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY


Trehab Inc.

Mailing address:

Trehab Inc.
PO Box 366
Montrose, PA 18801

Contact information: 

Lynn Senick
lsenick@trehab.org
570-278-5269

Edlyn Flannery
eflannery@trehab.org
570-278-5235

Donation link: 

https://trehab.org/donations/feed-a-friend-2020/

 

WAYNE COUNTY


Wayne County Food Pantry Program

Mailing address:

Wayne County Food Pantry Program
323 10th St.
Honesdale, PA  18431

Contact information: 

Clarissa Wimmers
cwimmers@waynecountypa.gov
570-253-4262

Donation link:

https://www.WayneTomorrow.com/321/Wayne-County-Feed-A-Friend-Campaign

Related Articles