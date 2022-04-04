Scranton police searching for missing man

Police are searching for missing 70-year-old Thomas Yerrick of Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man from Scranton.

Officers say Thomas Yerrick went walking along the Lackawanna Heritage Trail near the Elm Street Trailhead around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement has been out for most of Monday night searching for any sign of Yerrick along the Heritage Trail and the surrounding areas.

According to police, officers found a backpack near the river bed along Davis Street that they believe belongs to Yerrick.

Authorities say they will wrap up the search for the night around midnight and will be out again in the morning to search for Yerrick in Scranton.

Anyone with information on Yerrick's whereabouts is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department at (570) 348-4134.