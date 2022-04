A fire in Scranton forced three people from their home late Sunday night.

The alarms came in around 11:30 Sunday night.

Crews went out to a home on Moosic Street for reports of flames coming out of the basement.

Two people went to the hospital, but officials say they are expected to be okay.

There's no word what caused the fire in Scranton.