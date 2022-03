A fire early Thursday morning damaged an apartment building in East Stroudsburg.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Monroe County.

That fire broke out at the building on South Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly.

People inside at the time.

There's no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire here in Monroe County.