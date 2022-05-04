Body found in Moosic confirmed as missing man

We now know the body recovered from the Lackawanna River Tuesday was that of Thomas Yerrick.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thomas Yerrick was last seen on Sunday.

His car was found at the Lackawanna Heritage Trail near East Elm Street in Scranton Monday.

Later that evening, police found his backpack along the river.

On Tuesday morning a few miles away in Moosic, a man was out walking along the river near Minooka Avenue when he spotted a body in the river and called the police.

The coroner confirmed Tuesday night that it was Yerrick's body pulled from the river.

