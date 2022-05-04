Body recovered near Lackawanna River

Police have not said if the body is that of a man who went missing near the river on Sunday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Police confirm that a body has been found in Lackawanna County, not far from where a man is believed to have gone missing over the weekend.

Police have Minooka Avenue shut down as crews recover a body from the river.

Moosic police say a man walking along the river found a body just before 11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Minooka Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue.

The Lackawanna County coroner and the Scranton forensic unit were also called to this area.

Police have not confirmed if this body is that of Thomas Yerrick, who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this morning, a state police helicopter was in the area of the Davis Street bridge as search crews were continuing their search. Police say they found Yerrick's backpack in the area, and that's why they were so heavily focused there.

Yerrick's car was found about three miles north of where the bag was found.

The area of the recovery is several miles downriver from where crews were searching Tuesday morning.

Developing story; check back for updates.