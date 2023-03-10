Flood victims to city: Do something

SCRANTON, Pa. — “These people have been putting up with flood flooding for their property for years this past flood was so bad that some residents had to be taken out by boat. Enough is enough.” Said Gene Besko.



Besko and other Scranton residents let their frustrations be heard at Tuesday night's Scranton City Council meeting after severe flooding in early September left many of their homes filled with mud, feet of water or completely condemned.



“Everything we are being tolu, you'll have to forgive me, but from my experience coming here 10 years, I'll believe it when I see it.” Said Larry Srebo.



Srebro, along with more than 20 of his neighbors who live around North Merrifield Avenue, one of the hardest areas hit, says this has been an ongoing issue for decades with no response from the city.



“Different things in the basement sump pumps. I have railroad ties surrounding my property because what else are you gonna do when the city won't do anything about it.” Said Srebo.



City Council members made motions to look into possible tax breaks for residents affected as well as looking into faulty water runoffs in the area.



“I guess it would be the city engineers or DPW to find out about the 24 inch pipe and see what the situation is.” Said William King, Scranton City Council President.



These are changes Scranton-native Thomas Durdan says someone needs to make happen sooner, rather than later.



“But what me and my community need is somebody who is going to be responsible.” Said Durdan.



The city currently has more than $550,000 in individual disaster assistance money.



City officials say they are currently waiting to hear back on any kind of aid from either state or federal emergency management.