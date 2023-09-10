Flooding devastates neighborhood in Scranton

One neighborhood in Scranton was left with their homes in ruins after flash flooding Saturday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flash flooding Saturday night led to water rescues on Legget Street in Scranton as water filled basements and submerged porches.

Residents spent Sunday cleaning up what the flood waters left behind.

"We saw a flood like this in 1985. Hurricane Gloria left the house with water near the second floor. It didn't come as quickly as this one. This one came in about 18 minutes," said Robert White, Scranton.

But it will take much longer for the residents to regroup.

"Just devastation. We have no water heater furnace; everything is gone in our basement," said Andrea Phillippe, Scranton.

And the uncertainty of what will come next after all this mud is stressful.

"I have to be out of work. What is our flood insurance going to cover? They don't answer the phone until Monday, and I think tomorrow's a holiday with 9/11. I can't get anybody on the phone. I don't know; we're just doing the best we can," said Phillippe.

Some say rebuilding isn't an option.

"I'm done. We can't, we can't rebuild this thing again. We rebuilt in 1985. It took a lot out of us. And at this time, no, there's just not enough getting too old for this. So to be able to do it, it'll be with the cost of everything. It would probably cost us hundreds of 1000s of dollars. The house isn't worth it. So we hope that maybe we can do something we get some help from the government," said White.