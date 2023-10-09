Mayor Cognetti: Millions of dollars in property damage after severe flooding in Lackawanna County

According to Mayor Paige Cognetti, millions of dollars in property damage were caused by the flooding, and crews are working on cleaning up.

"If you have damage, be aware of scammers that are posing as PEMA, posing as FEMA, saying that they're going to clean up your house for you,” said Cognetti. “That can be a scam, so you want to watch out for that and be wary of people who are coming in to assist that you don't know.”