Mayor Cognetti: Millions of dollars in property damage after severe flooding in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials in Scranton held a news conference Sunday following the severe flooding Saturday night.
According to Mayor Paige Cognetti, millions of dollars in property damage were caused by the flooding, and crews are working on cleaning up.
The hardest hit areas were on West Mountain and Leech and Legget streets in North Scranton.
Cognetti also warned residents about scammers.
"If you have damage, be aware of scammers that are posing as PEMA, posing as FEMA, saying that they're going to clean up your house for you,” said Cognetti. “That can be a scam, so you want to watch out for that and be wary of people who are coming in to assist that you don't know.”
Mayor Cognetti said there will be extra patrols out Sunday night in case of more flash flooding in Scranton.