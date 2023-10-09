Flooding ends Luzerne County Fair early

Fair season came to a halt in Luzerne County after those storms rolled through the Back Mountain.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — What should have been a fun-filled day for the finale of the Luzerne County Fair in the Back Mountain quickly came to a halt after a second round of severe storms brought the 61st annual fair to a close.

"This was the worst; we've been here, I don't even know how many years, a long time, and this was the worst we've seen it," said Paul Keiper, volunteer.

"It's quite disheartening this year, but we'll come back next year in full force," said Amy Denmon, Cervine Ceramics.

Vendors spent the day taking down stands, packing up inventory, and disassembling the rides the night before.

Flood waters from heavy rains filled the buildings and barns across the property, forcing officials to bus fairgoers out.

"People were sitting here hanging out, then all of a sudden, it started coming through, and we had about eight inches of water running through here. People were sitting on the tables; we had to get the animals, the goats, and stuff to the horse barn, where it is a little dryer," said Keiper.

The fair already lost one day to storm damage earlier in the week; vendors like Amy Denmon say it was a tough loss for all of the people who look forward to the business the fair brings.

"I was grateful at least my inventory is safe from water; it's mostly mugs and dishes, food and water safe just dump the water out, but I know a lot of the vendors weren't as lucky," said Denmon.

Kaitlyn Brown of Shavertown shows her animals at the fair. She says while cutting the fair short is disappointing, everyone is relieved no people or animals were hurt during the storm.

"There are other shows, but you go to the fair and show off a little more, you get people coming in, so it's disappointing, but it is what it is; the safety of the animals and people come first," said Brown.

Fair organizers tell Newswatch 16 they are hoping Mother Nature brings the sunshine for next year.