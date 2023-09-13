State, city officials plan cleanup help in Scranton

State and county officials are making their rounds to get a closer look at the damage from the flooding as the cleanup continues.

SCRANTON, Pa. — North Merrifield Avenue in Scranton's west side is still a muddy mess. The height of the weekend flood waters is still visible on homes as people continue to clean up.

Piles of household items sit on the curb, awaiting a trip to the dump. Cars with broken windows are still in the same spots they were when the flooding began Saturday night.

Neighbors say they've lost so much because of the floodwaters.

"Both of my cars. I am here now, but I'm waiting to get an Uber to go to work because today I have to go back to work," Misleine Richmen said.

"For three days, I've been shoveling and washing out all the mud out of my place up there," said Lenny Srebro.

Srebro says his frustration is through the roof because this isn't the first time this neighborhood has seen significant damage.

"We've had so many floods in this area, and it's devastating to be cleaning your basement every time it floods. They tell you what you want to hear, and nothing ever gets done."

Heavy equipment was brought in to help clean up near the Lindy Creek flood protection area along South Keyser Avenue.

Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Latinoamericana Church sits across the street. Floodwaters and debris crossed the road, causing damage inside and out of the church.

"It's dangerous for our church members," Jocelyn Valencia said. "We have children coming here, and that pole right there is just moving left and right now. To avoid further damage, something has to be done."

Lackawanna County emergency management officials and state Senator Marty Flynn were out talking with residents.

"It's devastating. We're going to have to see what funds we can see are available to help rebuild here," said Sen. Marty Flynn, (D) 22nd District.

"We're working as fast as we can. It's not a quick process, but we're going to try and get them the help they need," said Lackawanna County EMA Director Thomas Taylor.

Officials are urging people affected to document all the damage.

Scranton has organized two events for city residents affected by the flooding.

You'll be able to report damage, get emergency housing information, and pick up some cleaning supplies.

The first event is on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Novembrino splash pad on South Tenth Avenue in Scranton.

The second event is scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Rosary Center on West Market Street in Scranton.

Lackawanna County is also working on putting together a multi-agency resource center (MARC) to help from different agencies in one place.

County residents can report damage to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency here.