The break happened along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired.

Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side.

Approximately 15 customers were impacted.

Service was restored at 3 p.m., and the road reopened around 3:30 p.m.