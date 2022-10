Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Scranton Saturday night.

Crews were called to the place along West Gibson Street just before 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, there were flames showing from the front of the home.

Officials discovered a body while searching the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Scranton, officials say the home is destroyed.