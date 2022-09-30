Fire damages Wise Foods in Columbia County

Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night.

Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.

The fire extended to the second floor from the conveyor belt and caused significant water and smoke damage, according to the fire chief.

No one was injured in the fire, which is not considered suspicious.

The food supplier plant shut down the fryer room where the flames broke out but will still be able to operate without it.