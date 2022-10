A jury deadlocked on the most serious charges in a homicide trial in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Antwan McClain was charged in a deadly shooting back in 20-20 along Louisa Street in the city.

After a week-long trial, jurors could not reach a verdict on a criminal homicide charge but did convict McClain of 'flight to avoid apprehension,' a third-degree felony.

It's unclear if prosecutors will re-try McClain for the homicide.

Mcclain is locked up without bail in Lycoming County.