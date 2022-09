The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning along Route 502 in Spring Brook Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County.

According to state police, the driver of a motorcycle struck a guide rail along Route 502 in Spring Brook Township around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Route 502 was closed for several hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.

There is no word on the driver's condition following the wreck in Lackawanna County.