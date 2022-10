Chief Justice Max Baer died Saturday at his home near Pittsburgh at the age of 74.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is confirming the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer.

Baer died Saturday at his home near Pittsburgh.

Chief Justice Baer served on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from 2003 to 2022 and was sworn in as Chief Justice in 2021.

Governor Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to be flown at half-staff until Baer's interment, which has not yet been announced.

Chief Justice Baer was 74 years old.