SCRANTON, Pa. — A man involved in a shooting in Scranton is headed to prison.

Alamin Woods, 18, was sentenced Friday to nine and a half to 30 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

Authorities say Woods and Jonathan Diaz were responsible for a shooting at the Valley View Terrace last August.

Both pleaded guilty back in May; Diaz to conspiracy and assault charges and Woods to attempted homicide.

Diaz was sentenced earlier this week.