The shooting happened in August of 2021 at Valley View Terrace in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend time in prison for a shooting in Scranton.

Jonathan Diaz was sentenced to at least 16 months behind bars in addition to 6 years probation.

Authorities say he and Alamin Woods were responsible for a shooting last August at the Valley View Terrace.

Both pleaded guilty back in May; Diaz to conspiracy and assault charges and Woods to attempted homicide.