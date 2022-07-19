Three nursing home employees facing charges of neglect

BLAKELY, Pa. — Three nursing home employees now face charges, after an elderly woman's doctor says she suffered injuries to her hands that would've taken weeks to occur.
22-year-old Alexis Rivera, 18-year-old Danitza Pula-Acosta, and 57-year-old Kathleen Krajkovich are charged with neglect of a care dependent person.
Police say an 88-year-old woman with dementia was taken to the hospital for hand wounds because her nails were not properly cared for at the Aventura at Terrace View Nursing Home in Blakely.
