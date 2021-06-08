One arrested, two wanted for Scranton shooting

Scranton police say three teens are involved in the shooting at Valley View Terrace Monday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police have arrested a teenager for a shooting earlier this week.

Officers say Alamin Woods, 17, is one of three people accused in the shooting Monday night at the Valley View Terrace apartment complex.

Woods has been charged as an adult with attempted homicide.

Arrest warrants are out for Tyzae Wade, 17, and Jonathan Diaz, 18, both of Scranton.