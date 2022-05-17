Primary off to slow start in Lackawanna County

Voters in Scranton have a full ballot that includes races affected by redistricting.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a steady stream of voters at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton, one of two polling locations in the city where voters, based on where they live, will see different races on their ballot.

Redistricting changed the map for the 113th and 114th Districts.

The other location affected by the redistricting was the Scranton Cultural Center. Workers there say it wasn't a problem, and turnout has been low, mostly because of mail-in ballots.

Poll workers at Charles Sumner were prepared for any questions people might have about the changes.

"I haven't heard any people that were confused," Edward Mower said. "it's running rather smoothly, so no complaints here."

Voters were in and out of the Dickson City Community Center around lunchtime. Cheryl Walker Hegerty said she was surprised it wasn't busier with so many important races on the ballot.

"I think that every election is important, and we can't just go to the big ones. We have to attend these as well because it sets the stage for what's coming up."

The biggest challenge poll workers say they face this Election Day is having enough people to work the polls.

"Today, we're short three people working here, and every other polling area is short," Thomas Exeter said.

Now that things are getting back to normal after the pandemic, many of the usual volunteers who work on Election Day didn't return.

"The last couple years, everybody quit and wouldn't come back," Exeter said. "A lot of them were older. I think they need more younger people. If you live near your polling area, you should come out to help. they need you."

The number of voters is expected to pick up after people get out of work. If you haven't voted yet, you have until 8 p.m.