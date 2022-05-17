Poll workers see light turnout Tuesday morning

Election officials report low numbers and a few machine problems in parts of Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's Primary Election Day and the new state legislative maps have made for some hotly contested seats in our area. That includes the 117th and 118th Districts in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives which take up parts of Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 saw a low turnout at Harveys Lake in the 117th District. We saw more people working on behalf of campaigns than we did voters just after 9 a.m.

In Dallas, only a handful of people come to vote at that borough building, Tuesday morning, but when they got there, they were told the machines were down. Voters were asked to come back later or fill out a paper ballot.

"Upset, disgusted," said Lynn Bartz, Republican chair for the 117th District. "They should have prepped these machines and made sure they were running."

Campaign workers are telling us that turnout has been light, but it's early yet, and things will pick up now that people are on their lunch breaks. The polls close at 8 p.m.

