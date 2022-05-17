Donahue, Flynn cast votes

Kyle Donahue and Patrick Flynn are vying for the newly redrawn 113th District in the State House.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Democratic candidates for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives were out early this morning to cast their ballots.

Scranton City Council President Kyle Donahue voted at John F. Kennedy Elementary school.

Donahue is running against Patrick Flynn, who voted at the Jackson Heights Recreation Room.

Donahue and Flynn both want to fill the vacant seat in the newly redrawn 113th District, which includes parts of Scranton and part of the North Pocono area.

"I'm completely proud of the campaign we ran. It was 100 percent positive, focused on the issues and I think that's what voters want to hear," said Donahue.

"I feel good. I think I left it all out on the field. I think my message resonated with voters and I feel real excited about today," Flynn said.

The winner faces Republican Aaron Sepkowski in November. He is running unopposed.

