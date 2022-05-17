'It's time for a change' Voters head to the polls early Tuesday morning

The polls are open until 8 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — These Scranton residents could cross "exercise your civic duty" off their to-do lists before some of us had even eaten breakfast.

"I have a lot of friends who complain to me and they're not even registered to vote. The main thing is that you come out and vote," said Ryan Kunda.

For Kunda, the governor's race is the most important one on the ballot today.

"I believe it's time for a change. The country is in a really bad spot, in my opinion, right now."

David Spitzer wanted to cast his vote before he headed into work.

"I think it's very important to get out there and vote. I think people should definitely vote what they feel."

But plenty of voters made their choices long before the polls opened.

In Lackawanna County, a little more than 11,000 mail-in and absentee ballots had been returned by Monday.

"It's pretty consistent in a primary cycle. We usually have between about 14,000 and 16,000, so I think we're right on target for our normal requests during a primary election," said Lackawanna County Director of Elections Beth Hopkins.

If you haven't sent in your mail-in ballot yet, you have until 8 p.m. to do so. The county drop boxes are open until the polls close.

The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections has reported some issues with the drop boxes. In two separate incidents last week, a voter was spotted by employees dropping off more than one ballot.

The following is according to the Luzerne County Board of Elections:

In one incident, a man tried dropping off two "naked" ballots, ballots not placed inside a secrecy envelope. When an employee happened to see him and informed him of the rules, he ripped them up and left the ballots there.

In another, a woman dropped off four ballots while election officials were emptying out the dropbox. She was told she could not return other people's ballots unless she's helping a disabled voter or an emergency absentee voter, and she has a form signed by both parties. The woman said she did not have time to go upstairs to the office and obtain the form and began to leave. When told she could still drop off her own ballot, she left all four ballots there and left.

Denise Williams, the chair of the election board, says the ballots involved were segregated, and the incidents were referred to the state attorney general's office.

The area is under video surveillance, but that video is only reviewed if someone reports a potential problem.

Williams says all reports are taken "very seriously."

"Being on the board, I didn't realize how many checks and balances there were until I was on the board. And I'm very impressed with the process here in Luzerne County. I'm sure it's the same across the whole state. So I would give my assurances to the voters that they can have confidence in the election integrity."

Since election officials couldn't start counting mail-in ballots until the polls opened this morning, there's a chance we won't know who won and who lost for days.

