Battle for governor in Pennsylvania

The count down is on to Election Day. Voters go to the polls in one week. One of the main races is the contest to succeed Governor Tom Wolf.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state constitution says Democrat Tom Wolf can't run for a third consecutive term as governor. One democrat and nine republicans want to replace him.

The candidates:

The democrat is Josh Shapiro. He's in his second term as state attorney general. Shapiro's campaign website says he promises to take on the big fights and stand up for all Pennsylvanians.

Now, on to the republicans. First up is Lou Barletta. The former Hazleton mayor and United States congressman vows to bring Pennsylvania values back to Harrisburg.

Jake Corman is a state senator from Centre County. Corman's platform includes creating more jobs and securing elections.

Another state senator is running. He is Doug Mastriano from the south-central part of the state. Mastriano's agenda also calls for secure elections, plus rolling back COVID-19 mandates.

Bill McSwain claims he is the law and order candidate. President Trump appointed McSwain to be United States attorney for eastern Pennsylvania.

Joe Gale calls himself a Trump supporter. He is currently a Montgomery County commissioner.

Melissa Hart is the lone woman in the race. The former state senator and member of congress says she will create jobs and help people realize their dreams.

David White is a member of the Delaware County council. White's ads say he is pro-life and pro-gun rights.

Charlie Gerow is a political consultant who wants to be governor, touting his conservative roots, going back to his time working on Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign.

There is Nche Zama. The native of Cameroon is a surgeon living in the Poconos. He says it's time to heal what he calls a sick Pennsylvania.