Richard Charkowsky was sentenced Tuesday to 15 to 36 months behind bars for an assault last January.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time at least 15 months behind bars for an attack involving hot oil in Lackawanna County.

Richard Charkowsky was sentenced Tuesday.

Last year, he was frying potatoes at a home in Thornhurst Township. He offered some to the victim, who declined.

Charkowsky then threw hot oil at the man and beat him with a skillet until its handle fell off.