Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on August 7 along Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago.

Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7.

Police say when the three drove past that man later, Coombs fired a shot at him and struck another car in the process.

Police ask anyone with information on Coombs or Hidalgo to call 911.