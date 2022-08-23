DA: Williamsport shootings gang-related

Three shooting in the last six days have been attributed to gangs in the Williamsport area according to the Lycoming County District Attorney.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County District Attorney says a string of recent shootings in Williamsport is gang-related.

In the last six days, there have been three shootings across the city.

The DA says there are two gangs consisting of juveniles, and the violence is a result of gunfire between the groups.

The DA is asking for cooperation from parents and guardians of the juveniles involved as the investigation into last week's homicide continues.