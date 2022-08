Officials say a man from Old Forge died in the accident.

MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old faces aggravated assault charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County.

Police say Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another vehicle last week.

Officials say 69-year-old John Errigo, of Old Forge, died in the crash.