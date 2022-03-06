Making mats for the homeless in Scranton

Volunteers with Outreach Center for Community Resources gathered at the Covenant Church on Madison Avenue to make the mats.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An organization in Scranton is doing what it can to help the homeless by creating mats out of plastic bags.

They cut the plastic up and then crochet it into mats.

They call the plastic they use 'plarn'.

The plastic mats are then distributed to local homeless shelters and other community service organizations.

"The mat provides a layer of warmth and protection. And so that's why it's important for people to have access to them throughout the whole year, not just in the winter, but really all season long. It protects them from the rain, the wind, the elements, those kinds of things," said Lori Chaffers, Executive Director Outreach Center for Community Resources.

Organizers told Newswatch 16 that it takes one person about 26 hours to do all the work, so having people make the 'plarn' really helps the process.

Outreach Center for Community Resources is always looking for more volunteers, learn more about how you can help by clicking here.