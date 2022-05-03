Celebrating the man of the year in Scranton

John Fletcher was nominated for his many hours of service and his longtime membership to St. Patrick's parish and the Hibernians.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a special mass held on Saturday in Scranton.

The Paul Hook O'Malley division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians celebrated their naming of the "Man of the Year," John Fletcher, at St. Patrick's Church.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians is an Irish-Catholic fraternal organization.

John was nominated for his many hours of service in the community and his longtime membership to St. Patrick's parish and the Hibernians.

"Well, it was a complete surprise. And a very humbling experience at the dinner. You know it was, quite a few people showed up that I didn't expect, and it's a very humbling honor," said John Fletcher.

As the man of the year, John will help organize and fundraise for all of the charities the Hibernians are a part of.