A.O.H. hosts free movie night at drive-in

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An Irish cultural organization hosted a free double-feature at the Circle Drive-In in Lackawanna County.
The Paul Hook O'Malley Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians put on the show in Dickson City.
Families were treated to The Quiet Man and Rudy.
Organizers say the movie night is a good way for families to get out and do something pandemic-friendly.
"You get to get out of the house and at least be somewhere else. Enjoy a movie. Maybe hit the popcorn," said Joseph Holland, treasurer for the organization.
The movies were free, but folks were encouraged to bring a monetary donation or non-perishable food items for local food banks in Lackawanna County.