Sunday marks 50 years since British soldiers opened fire on unarmed civil rights protestors in Northern Ireland.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians hosted a vigil Sunday on Courthouse Square to remember the victims of Bloody Sunday.

50 years ago British soldiers shot 26 unarmed civil rights protestors in Derry, a city in Northern Ireland.

14 of them died, and 15 others were wounded.

The vigil is held every year in Lackawanna County.