Spaghetti dinner helps fire company in Lackawanna County

OLYPHANT, Pa. — One spaghetti dinner fundraiser is more than a half-century strong in one part of Lackawanna County.

On Saturday, Eureka Hose Company #4 in Olyphant held their annual spaghetti dinner.

This year marked 53 years for the fundraiser.

Firefighters say this is the biggest fundraiser they hold throughout the year.

For $10, folks got to take home a meal of spaghetti and meatballs with a roll and a slice of cake.

"This just helps us buy equipment, keep the place running, you know, insurance purposes. It's just a big help, and the community is a big supporter of this, you know," said Eric Hartshorn, President of the Eureka Hose Company.

The fire company expected to sell more than 500 dinners in Lackawanna County.