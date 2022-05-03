Spaghetti dinner helps fire company in Lackawanna County

OLYPHANT, Pa. — One spaghetti dinner fundraiser is more than a half-century strong in one part of Lackawanna County.
On Saturday, Eureka Hose Company #4 in Olyphant held their annual spaghetti dinner.
This year marked 53 years for the fundraiser.
Firefighters say this is the biggest fundraiser they hold throughout the year.
For $10, folks got to take home a meal of spaghetti and meatballs with a roll and a slice of cake.
"This just helps us buy equipment, keep the place running, you know, insurance purposes. It's just a big help, and the community is a big supporter of this, you know," said Eric Hartshorn, President of the Eureka Hose Company.
The fire company expected to sell more than 500 dinners in Lackawanna County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.