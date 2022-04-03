Lenten food fundraisers return after COVID-19 hiatus

With the first Friday of Lent already here, many churches are back with Lenten food fundraisers after having a rough two years with the pandemic.

ASHLEY, Pa. — It's a return to tradition at St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church in Ashley as they kick off their annual Lenten take-out fundraiser.

"It's easy you come down here you get fresh potato pancakes," said customer Lynn Cole of Ashley.

And that's not all.

"Oh we have everything we have haluski, we have pierogis, we have tuna," added volunteer John Gabla.

Some of the folks in this kitchen have been a part of this fundraiser for more than 30 years.

They're happy to be back after the pandemic kept them from their duties.

"It's great, it's fantastic," added Gabla.

"Feels wonderful, it feels great," said volunteer Bernadette Druby of Wilkes-Barre Township. "Yeah, it's really it's, it's really a great thing. Our Holy Name has been very active. So this is a great thing. For them to be able to do this again."

"Very important, it's very important that we, like I said is, to support the church in their activities and we try to make as much as possible and we do very well with the support that we have throughout the church and the community. We have a lot of people from outside the community that help us," added Gabla.

"Things are going on, bills have to be paid and everything so and we're supporting not only the church but we're supporting the community and the surrounding community itself," said Cole.

"It's not only a fundraiser, it's a great way for them to socialize and for all the parishioners to come out and be able to take part in this," added Druby.

This Lenten takeout fundraiser will continue every Friday in Lent, except for Good Friday, between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. at St Leo's Holy Rosary Church in Ashley.