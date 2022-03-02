Restaurants offering Lenten specials in Lackawanna County

Many observe Ash Wednesday by going to church and by abstaining from eating meat and restaurants adjusted their menus for the season.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The inside of Cooper's Seafood on Washington Avenue in Scranton is ready for St. Patrick's Day but on the plates for this Ash Wednesday, Lenten-friendly offerings.

"It was a really busy lunch. Everyone came out. We figured they went to mass, got their ashes and then came out. We are hoping tonight is just as busy," said Pat Pisko.

For those WHO fast on Ash Wednesday, fish is usually subbed for chicken, pork, and beef.

"Our older clientele tend to like broiled haddock, that's what they like. But we have crab cake sandwiches, fresh crab cakes. We have salmon on a plank. It's on a cedar plank and it makes it so moist and so tender," said Pisko.

If fish isn't on your plate, maybe pizza is?

Plenty of places are busy with people picking up Lenten specials.

At Gold Crown Pizza in Dunmore, the oven is hot and workers are busy sending Pagash and pizza boxes out the door.

"We do a lot of pagash. A lot of shrimp-based pizza. We do a lot of plain pizza, white pizza, not a lot of meat," said Daniel Murphy.

Families who came in for "piece-a-pagash" think this is a fun tradition and a tasty way to get out of making dinner for a night.

"I am Irish. I like potatoes and it's on pizza," said Ashley Bantell, Dunmore.

Because so many Christians choose to cut out meat on Ash Wednesday and most Fridays during Lent, Daniel Murphy says meatless menu options will remain through Easter.

"We try to do a little bit of everything. We have hoagies and salads we substitute. Instead of buffalo chicken, we do buffalo shrimp. If someone wants some sort of variety for their pizza, we will do an all vegetable pizza. We try to meet everyone's needs," Murphy said.

Lent ends three days before Easter Sunday.