Mother-son food truck business preparing for meatless Fridays during Lent

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has the story behind one business offering up some tasty dishes at a Lenten food sale.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Tom Hannick is serving up more than just fish this Lenten season.

"It's all for my daughter, honestly. You know, that's what makes the wheels turn on the truck."

He's talking about the Bella Rose Food Truck, a business he runs with his mom Debra and named after his daughter.

She was born in May of 2020. Tom and Debra got the engine running on the food truck a month later.

"I just think it was the best move we've ever made," said Debra Lee. "Everything was closing down, and people needed someplace to go."

After 15 years in the foodservice industry, Hannick was ready to try and make it on his own. Well, with a little help from Debra too.

"She thinks she's the boss," Hannick joked.

"I started off as a dishwasher at 14 years old and worked my way up through the ranks," Hannick said. "I was working three jobs at one point, so we decided to make the transition into owning our own business. Never looked back, don't want to either."

Now he's frying up food for - hopefully - tons of customers looking for a meatless option during the Lenten season.

The truck will be parked outside St. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant every Friday during Lent, starting today, March 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can check out the menu here.

"We love meeting new people. That's a big thing with us. We love getting to know other people and just giving back to the community.," Lee said.

A portion of the profits will go right back to the church.

"I can't wait. I hope we're busy. I hope we sell out," Hannick said.

That drive for Bella Rose to succeed comes from Isabella Rose herself.

Tom wants to make her proud for when she grows up and hears the story of how her father's business got started.

"I cannot wait for that time. I'm patiently waiting for the time when she looks up and sees her name on that truck," Hannick said.

The Bella Rose Food Truck will be joined by several other local vendors as part of the church's Lenten food sale. There will also be pizza from Roseanna's, pierogi from Little Spuds, and soup from Bistro on the Hudson.

Bella Rose is taking walk-ups, but you can pre-order as well by calling 570-905-3662.