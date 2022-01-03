Celebrating Fat Tuesday in Scranton

If you're ready to indulge today, you're in luck. It's Fat Tuesday. The day many people fill up on sweets before Lent.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is the traditional name for the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of the Christian season of Lent.

That means we can eat what we want before the fasting season of Lent begins.

Bakeries are doing big business on this Mardi Gras, including the bakery at Gerrity's Supermarket on North Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey went behind the scenes of the bakery that was bustling well before sunrise.

