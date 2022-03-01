Firefighters celebrate Fat Tuesday with sweet treat fundraiser

A fire company in Northumberland County was busy preparing doughnuts for its Fat Tuesday sale.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It was a busy day at the Coal Township Rescue Squad, and there were no emergencies. Instead of putting out fires, the station turned into a bakery for Fat Tuesday. The fire company held its annual doughnut sale.

"We started around midnight last night, and we've made over 400 dozen so far," Kayla Hoffman said.

The Coal Township Rescue Squad has been making and selling doughnuts on Fat Tuesday for more than 30 years.

"Delicious. I get them every year," Mildred Lenig said.

The fire company started taking preorders last week.

"We stopped them last night about six o'clock because we had over 200 preorders just from Facebook alone. We have limited walk-ins available," Hoffman said.

There was a line of customers for most of the day.

"I got the 10x sugar, plain, sugar and cinnamon, and glazed," Lenig said.

"Well, I just got a dozen. It's just me and my husband, and we're supposed to watch our sweets. We're watching them," laughed Laura Howerter.

This fundraiser is the fire company's biggest of the year, and all proceeds go right back into the department.

"This helps pay our bills for the year or any items that we need. It could be tools, our turnout gear, hearing bills, it could be anything that we need," Hoffman said.

Firefighters say they will sell doughnuts until all orders are filled.