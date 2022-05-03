Scranton church gets ready to send donations to Ukraine

On Saturday, volunteers were busy packaging up all the donations from the community.

SCRANTON, Pa. — As the conflict continues in Ukraine, many in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are doing what they can to help.

At St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton, volunteers were busy on Saturday organizing all the donated items from members of the community.

The supplies will be taken by truck to the Newark International Airport in New Jersey - then flown to Poland and then taken to Ukraine.

"I have chills. I'm not cold. I just have chills if you look around. This is amazing. If you saw the line, obviously, you did. It's just the support and love that we received from people far away or near. We did it. We're doing it. Thank you," said Diann Wolfe of Scranton.

If you're interested in helping, the church is still accepting monetary donations.

You can call St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church for drop-off times a (570) 342-7023.