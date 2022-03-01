Donations for Ukrainians being collected at Scranton church

St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church is taking donations of gauze, first-aid kits, pain relief medication, and more.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's been more than a decade since Father Myron Myronuke from St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church went home to Ukraine.

He came to America 15 years ago, but many of his family members stayed behind, now living in war zones.

"At least two dozen of my family members live in Ukraine. Some of them became refugees, some of them are helping refugees. We worry, we try to talk and comfort them. We are doing our best to help," Father Myronuke said.

He says his brother will join the Ukrainian army in the morning.

As the fight continues, medical supplies are needed.

The church is taking donations of gauze, first-aid kits, pain relief medication, and more.

"The outpouring. I mean people are knocking on the door, coming in, what can I do? All different faiths, all different walks of life are coming forward and it's all heartwarming," said Jean Petley, Scranton.

You can drop off medical or monetary donations at the church or you can go to DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore.

The church is working with an international delivery service to get the supplies to Poland and then into Ukraine at no cost to groups or organizations able to donate.

Father Myronuke says it's difficult to put into words what he's feeling, but seeing the community step up to help has been a light in such darkness.

"It's not just sad, it's ... I mean sometimes I cannot even describe the situation but you know, we don't have the time to cry. We have to pray and help them," he said.

"We are all connected. We have ancestors there, we have family there now but in our hearts we are Ukrainian," added Petley.

You can call St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church for drop-off times a (570) 342-7023.