Church receives overwhelming donations for Ukraine

A church in Scranton has received so many donations for Ukraine that they are asking for your help.

SCRANTON, Pa. — We told you earlier this week about St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church's donation drive.

Gauze, first-aid kits, pain relief medication, and more poured in.

Now the church needs volunteers to help load the overwhelming amount of supplies onto the truck Saturday morning.

The truck will head to Newark where an international delivery service will then get the supplies to Poland and then into Ukraine.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to stop by the church along North 7th Avenue Saturday morning at 10 a.m.