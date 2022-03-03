European tourism not affected by Ukraine conflict

A travel agency in Lycoming County says no trips to Europe have been canceled yet.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Conflict rages on in Ukraine. Russian forces continue to try and seize major cities throughout the country. As a result of this Russian aggression, countries have banned Russian planes from their air space.

"We will join our allies in closing off American Airspace to all Russian flights. Further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze to their economy," said President Joe Biden

Newswatch 16 reached out to a travel agent at AAA North Penn in South Williamsport to see if this conflict will affect trips to Europe.

"Normally, we see about 15 to 18 percent of our business is European business," said Eric Feerrar of AAA North Penn Travel.

Even with a full-scale war happening in Ukraine, people are reluctant to cancel their European trips. So far, the travel agency has not seen any cancellations.

"We are in the winter months right now, so this is not a busy travel time. This is a booking time, but people are watching this closely if they do have reservations in spring, summer, or fall," added Feerrar.

AAA North Penn says this will be a busy year for international travel despite the conflict in Eastern Europe.

"We have a large amount of people who are already booked to go to Europe. Most of these bookings date back to 2020 when they had to cancel, re-book, cancel, and re-book," said Feerrar.

Major European countries are open for travel, and many are lifting beginning to lift COVID-19 restrictions. Travel agencies are not booking travel to Ukraine or Russia.

"You cannot travel to Russia right now, commercially, or also to Ukraine," said Feerrar.

If you are planning travel to Europe this year, AAA North Penn advises you to stay up to date on the conflict in Ukraine and purchase travel insurance just in case you have to cancel.