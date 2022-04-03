Historian details Ukrainian ties in Schuylkill County

Although Ukraine wasn't an established country in the early 1900s, people there still dreamt of escaping to America, specifically one part of our area.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Northeastern Pennsylvania has been the home of Ukrainian heritage for centuries and four of the top ten communities in the United States with the most Ukrainian roots are in Schuylkill County.

"There had already been a sizable Ukrainian population that had come to Schuylkill County. Starting in the 1880s and 1890s is when there's a rush of immigration from that part of Europe," said Jake Wynn, local coal region historian.

While researching why Ukrainians immigrated to places like Cass Township and Frackville, Wynn learned from an ancient Shenandoah newspaper that we are currently repeating history.

"During World War I, specifically in 1917, a fundraising campaign among local Ukrainian immigrants to send money back to their fellow countrymen in Ukraine," said Wynn.

Although Ukraine wasn't an established country in the early 1900s, people there still dreamt of escaping to America.

"In 1914, Ukraine becomes a battleground. As people are fleeing and trying to come to the United States, they are going to go where other Ukrainians live," said Wynn.

Ukrainian immigrants viewed Schuylkill County as a land of opportunity.

Making northeastern Pennsylvania crucial to understanding American history.

"Many events took place in northeastern Pennsylvania, the industries, the coal industry fueled the industrial revolution," Wynn said.

And the crisis happening now in Ukraine is encouraging others to learn more about the history of their hometowns.

"History resonates most when there's a connection to real-world events happening right now," Wynn added.

Wynn hopes he can help others appreciate the Ukrainian history within Schuylkill County to understand what's going on currently.

"The county has such a powerful connection to Ukraine, this direct line between the people living in Schuylkill County now and the historical connection dating back to the 20th century and to the conflict going on there now. That's a really good connection between past and present, new country and old country," said Wynn.