Lackawanna County restaurants seeing green with outdoor dining

At Wanda's Mofongos House, the Spanish-inspired restaurant was happy to welcome customers to sit at picnic tables out front. "It's been more busy than we had before because a lot of people have the feeling that they want to go out,” said owner Wanda Tiburcio. “It's kind of good.” Customers agree. “It feels so good. And the weather is beautiful. So finally to be outside of the four walls, feels really good,” said Rebecca Rodriguez of Scranton. At Cooper's Seafood House, outdoor dining was already its strong suit with its deck built into the restaurant.

Still, more tables were added out front to accommodate the demand.



“We've definitely been busy,” said employee T. Brown. “People come in every single day. Weekdays are more less busy, but weekends? We're on a wait for almost two hours.”



"It's been a long three months. indoors. I was blessed to be with my family, all of us, so that was a good thing,” said Lori Boruta from Gouldsboro who was eating at Cooper’s with her family. “But it is nice to get out and see other family.”



At Sidel's Restaurant, workers have added touches in their tent to make diners feel like they are in a real restaurant, such as numbered tables and framed photographs on loan from the Lackawanna County Historical Society.



Sidel's chef Richard Sedelnick said customers come in almost with a sigh of relief.



“They're happy to be out somewhere, not to be out, not confined to eat at home, take everything out of plastic containers,” said Sedelnick.



Governor Wolf has yet to announce when Lackawanna County will move into the third and final phase, the green phase.